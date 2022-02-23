Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Graphite Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Isostatic Pressure Graphite

Die-Pressed Graphite

Extruded Graphite

Segment by Application

Metal Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Photovoltaic Industry

Electrical & Electronic

Industrial

Others

By Company

Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc

Baofeng Five-star Graphite

Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd

IBIDEN CO., LTD

Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd

Graphite India Limited

GrafTech International Holdings Inc

Mersen Group

Mitsubishi Rayon Co.

Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd.

SGL Carbon SE

Showa Denko K.K.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries

Toho Tenax

Toyo Tanso

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

