Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Graphite Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Graphite Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Isostatic Pressure Graphite
  • Die-Pressed Graphite
  • Extruded Graphite

Segment by Application

  • Metal Industry
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Photovoltaic Industry
  • Electrical & Electronic
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Company

  • Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc
  • Baofeng Five-star Graphite
  • Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd
  • IBIDEN CO., LTD
  • Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd
  • Graphite India Limited
  • GrafTech International Holdings Inc
  • Mersen Group
  • Mitsubishi Rayon Co.
  • Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd.
  • SGL Carbon SE
  • Showa Denko K.K.
  • Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
  • Toray Industries
  • Toho Tenax
  • Toyo Tanso

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Graphite Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Isostatic Pressure Graphite
1.2.3 Die-Pressed Graphite
1.2.4 Extruded Graphite
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metal Industry
1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Photovoltaic Industry
1.3.6 Electrical & Electronic
1.3.7 Industrial
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

