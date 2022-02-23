NewsTechnology

Plant-based Squalane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plant-based Squalane

The global Plant-based Squalane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Olive Squalane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant-based Squalane include Amyris, Sophim, Croda, Nucelis LLC, Caroiline, Clariant and The Dirty Moose, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant-based Squalane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant-based Squalane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plant-based Squalane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Olive Squalane
  • Sugar-derived Squalane

Global Plant-based Squalane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plant-based Squalane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Global Plant-based Squalane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plant-based Squalane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Plant-based Squalane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Plant-based Squalane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Plant-based Squalane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Plant-based Squalane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Amyris
  • Sophim
  • Croda
  • Nucelis LLC
  • Caroiline
  • Clariant
  • The Dirty Moose

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant-based Squalane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant-based Squalane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant-based Squalane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant-based Squalane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant-based Squalane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant-based Squalane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant-based Squalane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant-based Squalane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant-based Squalane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plant-based Squalane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plant-based Squalane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant-based Squalane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant-based Squalane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-based Squalane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant-based Squalane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-based Squalane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

