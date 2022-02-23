Global Animal Antimicrobials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Animal Antimicrobials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Animal Antimicrobials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Premixes
- Oral Powders
- Oral Solutions
- Injections
- Others
Segment by Application
- Food-Producing Animals
- Companion Animals
By Company
- Zoetis, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Sanofi
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Virbac
- Vetoquinol S.A.
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Animal Antimicrobials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Animal Antimicrobials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Premixes
1.2.3 Oral Powders
1.2.4 Oral Solutions
1.2.5 Injections
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Animal Antimicrobials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food-Producing Animals
1.3.3 Companion Animals
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Animal Antimicrobials Production
2.1 Global Animal Antimicrobials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Animal Antimicrobials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Animal Antimicrobials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Animal Antimicrobials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Animal Antimicrobials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Animal Antimicrobials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Animal Antimicrobials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Animal Antimicrobials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Animal Antimicrobials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Animal Antimicrobials Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Animal Antimicrobials Sales by Region (2017-2022)
