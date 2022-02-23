Sealing Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Sealing Coating market was valued at 13670 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17260 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oil-Based Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sealing Coating include BASF, Alumasc Exterior Building Products, BB Fabrication Renaulac, Koster., GRUPO PUMA, DRACO, COATNCOOL, Rialto and Solomon Colors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sealing Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sealing Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sealing Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oil-Based Type

Asphalt-based Type

Refined Tar-based

Others

Global Sealing Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sealing Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Road Construction

Building Construction

House Construction

Bridge and Tunnel Construction

Others

Global Sealing Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sealing Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sealing Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sealing Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sealing Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sealing Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Alumasc Exterior Building Products

BB Fabrication Renaulac

Koster.

GRUPO PUMA

DRACO

COATNCOOL

Rialto

Solomon Colors

CAP ARREGHINI

Blancolor

Kryton International

PEINTURES ONIP

Torggler

Weber Building Solutions

Penetron

Ronacrete & Derbyshire Aggregates

Sherwin-Williams

Sika Mortars

TECHNOKOLLA

VOLTECO

Tassullo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sealing Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sealing Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sealing Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sealing Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sealing Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sealing Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sealing Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sealing Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sealing Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sealing Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sealing Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sealing Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sealing Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sealing Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sealing Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sealing Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sealing Coating Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

