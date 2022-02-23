Sealing Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sealing Coating
The global Sealing Coating market was valued at 13670 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17260 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oil-Based Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sealing Coating include BASF, Alumasc Exterior Building Products, BB Fabrication Renaulac, Koster., GRUPO PUMA, DRACO, COATNCOOL, Rialto and Solomon Colors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sealing Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sealing Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sealing Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Oil-Based Type
- Asphalt-based Type
- Refined Tar-based
- Others
Global Sealing Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sealing Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Road Construction
- Building Construction
- House Construction
- Bridge and Tunnel Construction
- Others
Global Sealing Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sealing Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sealing Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sealing Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sealing Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Sealing Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Alumasc Exterior Building Products
- BB Fabrication Renaulac
- Koster.
- GRUPO PUMA
- DRACO
- COATNCOOL
- Rialto
- Solomon Colors
- CAP ARREGHINI
- Blancolor
- Kryton International
- PEINTURES ONIP
- Torggler
- Weber Building Solutions
- Penetron
- Ronacrete & Derbyshire Aggregates
- Sherwin-Williams
- Sika Mortars
- TECHNOKOLLA
- VOLTECO
- Tassullo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sealing Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sealing Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sealing Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sealing Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sealing Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sealing Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sealing Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sealing Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sealing Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sealing Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sealing Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sealing Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sealing Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sealing Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sealing Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sealing Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sealing Coating Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
