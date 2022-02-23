delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) include Boc Sciences, Advanced Biotech, Nippon Zeon Co., Ltd, Penta Manufacturing Company, Shenzhen Simeiquan Biotechnology Co.Ltd, Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Zhejiang Haiqiang Chemical Co.,Ltd., Hubei Yuancheng Pharmaceutical CO.,LTD and Amadis Chemical Co.,Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 95%

Purity: 98%

Purity: 99%

Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flavoring

Fragrance

Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boc Sciences

Advanced Biotech

Nippon Zeon Co., Ltd

Penta Manufacturing Company

Shenzhen Simeiquan Biotechnology Co.Ltd

Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

Zhejiang Haiqiang Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Hubei Yuancheng Pharmaceutical CO.,LTD

Amadis Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Nanjing Biorgchem Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 delta-Dodecalactone (CAS 713-95-1) Players in Global Market

