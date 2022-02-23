Power Management Chips Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Power Management Chips market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Management Chips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Voltage Regulators
- Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs
- Battery Management ICs
- Others
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Communication Equipment
- Enterprise Systems
- Industrial
- Personal Electronics
By Company
- ON Semiconductor
- Texas Instruments
- Analog Devices
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors
- STMicroelectronics
- Maxim Integrated
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Dialog Semiconductor
- Microchip Technology
- SAMSUNG
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Power Management Chips Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Power Management Chips Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Voltage Regulators
1.2.3 Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs
1.2.4 Battery Management ICs
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Power Management Chips Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Communication Equipment
1.3.4 Enterprise Systems
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Personal Electronics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Power Management Chips Production
2.1 Global Power Management Chips Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Power Management Chips Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Power Management Chips Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Power Management Chips Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Power Management Chips Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Power Management Chips Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Power Management Chips Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Power Management Chips Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
