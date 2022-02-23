Global Rigid Food Containers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rigid Food Containers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rigid Food Containers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Trays
- Bottles & Jars
- Cans
- Cups & Tubs
- Boxes & Cartons
- Others
Segment by Application
- Dairy Products
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Meat, Poultry & Seafood
- Others
By Company
- Amcor Ltd.
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Berry Global Group, Inc.
- DS Smith PLC
- Ball Corporation
- Packaging Corp. of America
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
- Printpack Inc.
- Sonoco Products Co.
- Bemis Co., Inc.
- Huhtamaki Oyj
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rigid Food Containers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rigid Food Containers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Trays
1.2.3 Bottles & Jars
1.2.4 Cans
1.2.5 Cups & Tubs
1.2.6 Boxes & Cartons
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rigid Food Containers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dairy Products
1.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.4 Meat, Poultry & Seafood
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rigid Food Containers Production
2.1 Global Rigid Food Containers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rigid Food Containers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rigid Food Containers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rigid Food Containers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rigid Food Containers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rigid Food Containers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rigid Food Containers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rigid Food Containers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rigid Food Containers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
