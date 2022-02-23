Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purtiy 85% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) include Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd., Simagchem Corporation, BOC Sciences, Zhejiang J&C Biological Technology Co.,Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Sage Chemical Co., Ltd. and Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purtiy 85%

Purtiy 90%

Purtiy 94%

Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Essential Oil

Flavor

Fragrance

Industrial Products

Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd.

Simagchem Corporation

BOC Sciences

Zhejiang J&C Biological Technology Co.,Limited

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Sage Chemical Co., Ltd.

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Players in Global Market

