Terpenic Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Terpenic Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

49% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Terpenic Oil include Tramar A.T.I, Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Lt, Uti Do Brasil Ltda, Sifa Maritime, Hesnault S.A.S., Globelink Uniexco, S.L. and Mahesh Terpenes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Terpenic Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Terpenic Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Terpenic Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

49%

44%

39%

Global Terpenic Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Terpenic Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flotation of Nonferrous Metals Sulfide

Other

Global Terpenic Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Terpenic Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Terpenic Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Terpenic Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Terpenic Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Terpenic Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tramar A.T.I

Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Lt

Uti Do Brasil Ltda

Sifa Maritime

Hesnault S.A.S.

Globelink Uniexco, S.L.

Mahesh Terpenes

