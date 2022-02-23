Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methyl Salicylate
The global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity: 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) include Angene International Limited, Boc Sciences, Advanced Biotech, Patel Chemopharma PVT .LTD, Nile Chemicals, PHARMED, IS Chemicals Co., Ltd., Alcan Chemicals Division and Gujarat Organics Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity: 99%
- Purity: 98%
- Purity: 95%
Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Ingredient
- Fragrance & Flavor
Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Angene International Limited
- Boc Sciences
- Advanced Biotech
- Patel Chemopharma PVT .LTD
- Nile Chemicals
- PHARMED
- IS Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Alcan Chemicals Division
- Gujarat Organics Limited
- Shreeji Pharma International
- Gurvey & Berry Co. Inc.
- Wuhan Fortuna Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Jinlan Pharm-Drugs Technology Co., Limited
- Finetech Industry limited.
- Atomax Chemicals Co.,Ltd
- Hutong Global Co.,Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Salicylate (CAS 119-36-8) Players in Global Market
