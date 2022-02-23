News

Global PVDF Membrane Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PVDF Membrane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVDF Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Hydrophobic
  • Hydrophilic

Segment by Application

  • Biopharmaceutical
  • Industrial
  • Food & Beverage
  • Others

By Company

  • Arkema (France)
  • Merck (Germany)
  • Koch Membrane Systems (US)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)
  • General Electric (US)
  • CITIC Envirotech (Singapore)
  • Thermo Fisher (US)
  • Toray Industries (Japan)
  • Pentair (UK)
  • Pall Corporation (US)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVDF Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PVDF Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydrophobic
1.2.3 Hydrophilic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PVDF Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Biopharmaceutical
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Food & Beverage
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PVDF Membrane Production
2.1 Global PVDF Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PVDF Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PVDF Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PVDF Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PVDF Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PVDF Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PVDF Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PVDF Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PVDF Membrane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PVDF Membrane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PVDF Membrane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PVDF Membrane by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PVDF Membrane Revenue by Region

