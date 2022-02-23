Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Organic Friction Modifier Additive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Friction Modifier Additive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Polymers
- Fatty Acids
- Esters & Amides
- Others
Segment by Application
- Automobile Lubricants
- Industrial Lubricants
- Aviation Lubricants
- Rail Lubricants
By Company
- Lanxess
- Afton Chemicals Corporation
- Multisol
- Wynn’s
- Archoil
- Whitmore
- Croda International Plc
- BASF SE
- PMC Biogenix, Inc.
- NYCO SA
- Cargill, Inc.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polymers
1.2.3 Fatty Acids
1.2.4 Esters & Amides
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Lubricants
1.3.3 Industrial Lubricants
1.3.4 Aviation Lubricants
1.3.5 Rail Lubricants
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Production
2.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
