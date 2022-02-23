PPTA Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PPTA Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Para Aramid –PPTA (1414) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PPTA Fiber include Dupont, Teijin, JSC, Kolon Industries, Hyosung Corp, Huvis, TAYHO, Bluestar and Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PPTA Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PPTA Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PPTA Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Para Aramid –PPTA (1414)

Meta Aramid –MPIA (1313)

Other Aramid

Global PPTA Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PPTA Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Security Material

Friction And Sealing Material

Fiber Reinforced

Tire

Rubber Reinforced

Others

Global PPTA Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PPTA Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PPTA Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PPTA Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PPTA Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PPTA Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont

Teijin

JSC

Kolon Industries

Hyosung Corp

Huvis

TAYHO

Bluestar

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Guangdong Charming

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

SRO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PPTA Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PPTA Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PPTA Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PPTA Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PPTA Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PPTA Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PPTA Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PPTA Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PPTA Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PPTA Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PPTA Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PPTA Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PPTA Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PPTA Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PPTA Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PPTA Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PPTA Fiber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Para Aramid –PPTA (1414)

4.1.3 Meta Aramid –MPIA (1313)

