Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Airbag Yarn market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Airbag Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Nylon Yarn
  • Polyester Yarn

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

By Company

  • Toray Industries
  • Asahi Kasei Fibers & Textiles
  • Hyosung
  • Invista
  • Nexis Fibers
  • PHP Fibers
  • Toyobo
  • Ascend Performance Materials

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Airbag Yarn Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nylon Yarn
1.2.3 Polyester Yarn
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Production
2.1 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Airbag Yarn Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive Airbag Yarn by Region (2023-2028)

