Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 5-12V
  • 24V
  • 48V
  • 48-55V
  • Above 55V

Segment by Application

  • Healthcare Facilities
  • Residential
  • Telecommunication
  • Industrial Sectors
  • Others
  • By Company
  • Advantech Co., Ltd
  • Phihong Technology Co., Ltd
  • Analog Devices Corp
  • American Power Conservation Corporation (A.P.C.) B.V
  • Cisco
  • Microchip Technology
  • L-Com, Inc
  • Sixnet Holding LLC
  • ICP DAS Co., Ltd
  • N-TORN Corp
  • TP-Link
  • EnGenius

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 5-12V
1.2.3 24V
1.2.4 48V
1.2.5 48-55V
1.2.6 Above 55V
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Healthcare Facilities
1.3.3 Residential
1.3.4 Telecommunication
1.3.5 Industrial Sectors
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Production
2.1 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

