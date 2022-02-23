Printing Toners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Printing Toners
The global Printing Toners market was valued at 3581.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4448.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laser Toner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Printing Toners include Mitsubishi Chemical, Trend Tone Imaging, ZEON, Mikasa Sangyo, Tomoegawa, ACM Technologies, HG Technologies, Toner Technology and Rathi Graphic Technologies Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Printing Toners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Printing Toners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printing Toners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Laser Toner
- Analogue Copier Toner
- Digital Copier Toner
- Other
Global Printing Toners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printing Toners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Publication and Commercial Printing
- Other Application (Decorative Printing, etc)
Global Printing Toners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printing Toners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Printing Toners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Printing Toners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Printing Toners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Printing Toners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Trend Tone Imaging
- ZEON
- Mikasa Sangyo
- Tomoegawa
- ACM Technologies
- HG Technologies
- Toner Technology
- Rathi Graphic Technologies Limited
- Royal Precision Technology
- IMEX
- Integral GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Printing Toners Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Printing Toners Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Printing Toners Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Printing Toners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Printing Toners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Printing Toners Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Printing Toners Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Printing Toners Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Printing Toners Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Printing Toners Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Printing Toners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Printing Toners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Printing Toners Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printing Toners Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Printing Toners Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printing Toners Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Printing Toners Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028CONTACT US:
