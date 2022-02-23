News

Global Polyurethane Composites Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyurethane Composites market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Composites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Glass Fiber Polyurethane Composites
  • Carbon Fiber Polyurethane Composites
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Transportation
  • Building & Construction
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Petrochemical
  • Others

By Company

  • BASF SE
  • Bayer AG
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
  • Toray Industries, Inc.
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • SGL Group
  • Owens Corning

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyurethane Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fiber Polyurethane Composites
1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Polyurethane Composites
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Petrochemical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyurethane Composites Production
2.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

