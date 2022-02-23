News

Motherboards Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Motherboards market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Motherboards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Intel Platform
  • AMD Platform

Segment by Application

  • Desktop
  • Laptop
  • Others

By Company

  • Asustek
  • Gigabyte
  • ASRock
  • MSI
  • Biostar
  • Colorful Group
  • ONDA
  • SOYO
  • Maxsun
  • Yeston

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Motherboards Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Motherboards Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Intel Platform
1.2.3 AMD Platform
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Motherboards Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Desktop
1.3.3 Laptop
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Motherboards Production
2.1 Global Motherboards Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Motherboards Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Motherboards Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Motherboards Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Motherboards Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Motherboards Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Motherboards Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Motherboards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Motherboards Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Motherboards Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Motherboards Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Motherboards by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Motherboards Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Motherboards Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
11 hours ago
