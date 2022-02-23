NewsTechnology

Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pearlescent Pigment

The global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment market was valued at 150.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 173.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment include Merck, Basf, CQV, Altana, Kuncai, Oxen Chem, Ruicheng, Forwarder and Volor and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Industrial Grade
  • Cosmetics Grade
  • Weathering resistance Grade

Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Coatings Industry
  • Automotive Industry
  • Plastic Industry
  • Leather industry
  • Printing Ink Industry
  • Ceramic Industry
  • Cosmetics Industry

Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Merck
  • Basf
  • CQV
  • Altana
  • Kuncai
  • Oxen Chem
  • Ruicheng
  • Forwarder
  • Volor
  • Coloray

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigment Players in Global Market

