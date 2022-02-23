Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) include Great Lakes (Chemtura Group), Albemarle, ICL-IP, Jordan Bromine, Shandong Runke Chemical, Nanjing King-pharm, Novista Group, Yancheng Rongxin Chemical and Qiming Pharma and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type I

Type II

Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foam Plastic Material

Flame Retarded Polyurethane Materials

Elastomeric Material

Coating Adhesive

Textiles

Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Great Lakes (Chemtura Group)

Albemarle

ICL-IP

Jordan Bromine

Shandong Runke Chemical

Nanjing King-pharm

Novista Group

Yancheng Rongxin Chemical

Qiming Pharma

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Players in Global Market

