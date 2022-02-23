Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tetrabromophthlate Diol
The global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) include Great Lakes (Chemtura Group), Albemarle, ICL-IP, Jordan Bromine, Shandong Runke Chemical, Nanjing King-pharm, Novista Group, Yancheng Rongxin Chemical and Qiming Pharma and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Type I
- Type II
Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Foam Plastic Material
- Flame Retarded Polyurethane Materials
- Elastomeric Material
- Coating Adhesive
- Textiles
Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Great Lakes (Chemtura Group)
- Albemarle
- ICL-IP
- Jordan Bromine
- Shandong Runke Chemical
- Nanjing King-pharm
- Novista Group
- Yancheng Rongxin Chemical
- Qiming Pharma
- Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tetrabromophthlate Diol (PHT4-Diol) Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/