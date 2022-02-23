FT Wax Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global FT Wax market was valued at 1033.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1553.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C35-C80 Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of FT Wax include Sasol, Shell, Lu’an Group, Nippon and Nanyang Saier, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the FT Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global FT Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FT Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C35-C80 Type

C80-C100 Type

C100+ Type

Global FT Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FT Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesive Industry

Ink

Coating

Polymer Processing

Textiles

Polishes

Others

Global FT Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FT Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies FT Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies FT Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies FT Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies FT Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sasol

Shell

Lu’an Group

Nippon

Nanyang Saier

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 FT Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global FT Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global FT Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 Global FT Wax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global FT Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global FT Wax Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top FT Wax Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global FT Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global FT Wax Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global FT Wax Sales by Companies

3.5 Global FT Wax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FT Wax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers FT Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FT Wax Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 FT Wax Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FT Wax Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global FT Wax Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 C35-C80 Type

4.1.3 C80-C100 Type

4.1.4 C100+ Type

4.2 By Type – Global FT Wax Revenue & Forecasts

