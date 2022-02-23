Two-Part Epoxies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Two-Part Epoxies Market
The global Two-Part Epoxies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Resin/Amine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Two-Part Epoxies include Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Permabond, Loxeal Engineering Adhesives, Master Bond, Exxonmobil Chemical, H.B. Fuller and 3M Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Two-Part Epoxies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Two-Part Epoxies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Two-Part Epoxies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Epoxy Resin/Amine
- Epoxy Resin/Hardener
- Other
Global Two-Part Epoxies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Two-Part Epoxies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Marine
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Construction
- Other
Global Two-Part Epoxies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Two-Part Epoxies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Two-Part Epoxies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Two-Part Epoxies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Two-Part Epoxies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Two-Part Epoxies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow Chemical Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries
- Permabond
- Loxeal Engineering Adhesives
- Master Bond
- Exxonmobil Chemical
- H.B. Fuller
- 3M Company
- Henkel AG & Company
- Protex International
- Wisbay
- Hapco, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Two-Part Epoxies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Two-Part Epoxies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Two-Part Epoxies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Two-Part Epoxies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Two-Part Epoxies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Two-Part Epoxies Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Two-Part Epoxies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Two-Part Epoxies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Two-Part Epoxies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Two-Part Epoxies Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Two-Part Epoxies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Two-Part Epoxies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Two-Part Epoxies Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Two-Part Epoxies Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Two-Part Epoxies Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Two-Part Epoxies Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Two-Part Epoxies Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
