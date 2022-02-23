Two-Part Epoxies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Two-Part Epoxies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Resin/Amine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Two-Part Epoxies include Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Permabond, Loxeal Engineering Adhesives, Master Bond, Exxonmobil Chemical, H.B. Fuller and 3M Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Two-Part Epoxies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Two-Part Epoxies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Two-Part Epoxies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Resin/Amine

Epoxy Resin/Hardener

Other

Global Two-Part Epoxies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Two-Part Epoxies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Other

Global Two-Part Epoxies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Two-Part Epoxies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Two-Part Epoxies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Two-Part Epoxies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Two-Part Epoxies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Two-Part Epoxies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Permabond

Loxeal Engineering Adhesives

Master Bond

Exxonmobil Chemical

H.B. Fuller

3M Company

Henkel AG & Company

Protex International

Wisbay

Hapco, Inc.

