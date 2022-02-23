News

Global Industrial Pails Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Pails market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Pails market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Polyethylene
  • Polypropylene
  • Aluminium
  • Steel
  • Tin
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Chemical
  • Building & Construction
  • Food & Beverage
  • Automotive
  • Others

By Company

  • SCHUTZ GmbH & Co.
  • Grief Inc
  • Mauser Group B.V.
  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd
  • Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd
  • Industrial Container Services
  • Delta Containers Direct Limited
  • FDL Packaging Group
  • Fibrestar Drums Ltd
  • Sonoco

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Pails Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Pails Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyethylene
1.2.3 Polypropylene
1.2.4 Aluminium
1.2.5 Steel
1.2.6 Tin
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Pails Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Food & Beverage
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Pails Production
2.1 Global Industrial Pails Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Pails Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Pails Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Pails Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Pails Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Pails Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Pails Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Pails Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Pails Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Industrial Pails Sales by Region

