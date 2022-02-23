News

Global Industrial Drums Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Drums market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Drums market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Steel Drum
  • Plastic Drum
  • Fibre Drum

Segment by Application

  • Chemical & Fertilisers
  • Petroleum & Lubricants
  • Building & Construction
  • Food & Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

By Company

  • Greif, Inc.
  • Mauser Group B.V.
  • Industrial Container Services, LLC
  • Schutz Container Systems, Inc.
  • Sicagen India Limited
  • Eagle Manufacturing Company
  • Myers Container, LLC
  • Time Technoplast Ltd
  • Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.
  • TPL Plastech Limited
  • U.S. Coexcell Inc.
  • The Metal Drum Company
  • Three Rivers Packaging, Inc.
  • Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.
  • Fibrestar Drums Ltd.
  • Great Western Containers Inc.
  • Orlando Drum & Container Corporation
  • A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd.
  • Peninsula Drums Cc
  • Muller AG Verpackungen

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Consumption by Region
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Drums Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Drums Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel Drum
1.2.3 Plastic Drum
1.2.4 Fibre Drum
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Drums Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical & Fertilisers
1.3.3 Petroleum & Lubricants
1.3.4 Building & Construction
1.3.5 Food & Beverages
1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Drums Production
2.1 Global Industrial Drums Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Drums Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Drums Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Drums Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Drums Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Drums Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Drums Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Drums Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Drums Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Industrial Drums Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Industrial Drums Sales by Region (2017-2022)

