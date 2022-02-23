Global Industrial Drums Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Industrial Drums market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Drums market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Steel Drum
- Plastic Drum
- Fibre Drum
Segment by Application
- Chemical & Fertilisers
- Petroleum & Lubricants
- Building & Construction
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
By Company
- Greif, Inc.
- Mauser Group B.V.
- Industrial Container Services, LLC
- Schutz Container Systems, Inc.
- Sicagen India Limited
- Eagle Manufacturing Company
- Myers Container, LLC
- Time Technoplast Ltd
- Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.
- TPL Plastech Limited
- U.S. Coexcell Inc.
- The Metal Drum Company
- Three Rivers Packaging, Inc.
- Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.
- Fibrestar Drums Ltd.
- Great Western Containers Inc.
- Orlando Drum & Container Corporation
- A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd.
- Peninsula Drums Cc
- Muller AG Verpackungen
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
