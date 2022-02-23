AI Chipset Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
AI Chipset market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Chipset market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Context-Aware Computing
- Computer Vision
- Segment by Application
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Others
By Company
- Nvidia
- Intel
- Xilinx
- Samsung Electronics
- Micron Technology
- Qualcomm Technologies
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- AMD
- General Vision
- Graphcore
- Mellanox Technologies
- Huawei Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Wave Computing
- Mythic
- Adapteva
- Koniku
- Tenstorrent
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AI Chipset Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global AI Chipset Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Machine Learning
1.2.3 Natural Language Processing
1.2.4 Context-Aware Computing
1.2.5 Computer Vision
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI Chipset Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Manufacturing
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global AI Chipset Production
2.1 Global AI Chipset Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global AI Chipset Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global AI Chipset Production by Region
2.3.1 Global AI Chipset Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global AI Chipset Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global AI Chipset Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global AI Chipset Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global AI Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global AI Chipset Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global AI Chipset Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global AI Chipset Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales AI Chipset by Region (2023-2028)
