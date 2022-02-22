2022-2027 Global and Regional Pizza Ovens Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Pizza Ovens market was valued at 449.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pizza ovens are sizeable ovens that specialise in cooking large quantities of pizza and other foods requiring high temperatures. Their design usually incorporates a flat stone hearth beneath a dome made of thick ceramic, bricks or clay, which is designed to maximise heat retention and create a very high-temperature cooking environment.Top 5 took up more than 41% of the global market in 2019. Middleby Corporation, Welbilt (Lincoln) etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

By Market Verdors:

Middleby Corporation

Wood Stone Corporation

Mugnaini

Forno Bravo

Californo

Welbilt

Sveba Dahlen AB

Ooni

Cuppone

Smeg

Gozney

Morello Forni

Peppino

ItalOven

Marra Forni

Forno Nardona

Peerless Ovens

Forno Classico

Ali Group (OEM)

Hart Keramik

WP Riehle

Moretti Forni Spa

World Seiki

Camp Chef

Cuisinart

Presto

Sinmag

Sun-Mate

Southstar

By Types:

Electric Fuel Pizza Ovens

Wood Fired Pizza Ovens

Gas Pizza Ovens

By Applications:

Household

Commercial

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Pizza Ovens Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Pizza Ovens Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Pizza Ovens Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Pizza Ovens Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Pizza Ovens Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Pizza Ovens Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Pizza Ovens (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Pizza Ovens Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Pizza Ovens Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pizza Ovens (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Pizza Ovens Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Pizza Ovens Revenue

