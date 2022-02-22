2022-2027 Global and Regional Irrigation Controllers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Irrigation Controllers market was valued at 125.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Irrigation Controllers market. An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.The Toro Company is the world leading manufacturer in global Irrigation Controllers market with the revenue market share of 6.62%.

There are some new players such as SkydropWeathermatic and Rachio only focus on Smart Controllers. Compared to 2015, Irrigation Controllers market managed to increase sales by 7.88% to 1135.25 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1052.33 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Irrigation Controllers market performance is positive. With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Irrigation Controllers.

By Market Verdors:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

The Scotts Company

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic.

Gilmour

Orbit

Skydrop

Raindrip

Gardena



By Types:

Smart Controllers

Tap Timers

Basic Controllers

By Applications:

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Golf

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Irrigation Controllers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Irrigation Controllers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Irrigation Controllers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Irrigation Controllers Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Irrigation Controllers Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Irrigation Controllers Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Irrigation Controllers (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Irrigation Controllers Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Irrigation Controllers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Irrigation Controllers (Volume and Value) by Application

