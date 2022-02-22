2022-2027 Global and Regional Aluminum Composite Panel Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Aluminum Composite Panel market was valued at 535.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aluminum composite panel (ACP) also aluminum composite material (ACM) is a type of flat panel that consists of two thin aluminum sheets bonded to a non-aluminum core. Aluminum sheets can be coated with PVDF, fluoropolymer resins (FEVE) or Polyester paint. Aluminum can be painted in any kind of color, and ACPs are produced in a wide range of metallic and non-metallic colors as well as patterns that imitate other materials, such as wood or marble. The core is commonly low density polyethylene, or a mix of low density polyethylene and mineral material to exhibit fire retardant properties. ACPs are frequently used for external cladding or facades of buildings, insulation, and signage.The leading players in this market are 3A Composites, Arconic, Jyi Shyang, Mitsubishi Plastic, and CCJX, which accounts for about 60.61% of total sale value in 2016.

The trends of Aluminum Composite Panels are colorful, multi-functional and environmental. In addition to some common Aluminum Composite Panels, there are some Anti-fire Panels, Anti-bacteria Panels and Antistatic Panels. Common Aluminum Composite Panels is cheaper. Now, Anti-fire Panels is the main Aluminum Composite Panels in this market. Aluminum composite panels are mainly used in building curtain wall and interior decoration, but it can also be used as other applications. The building curtain wall is the largest application, in 2016, the building curtain wall application accounted for about 52.03% share.

By Market Verdors:

Arconic

3A Composites

Mulk Holdings

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Jyi Shyang

Yaret

CCJX

Seven

Goodsense

HuaYuan

Multipanel

Walltes Decorative Material

Pivot

Genify

HongTai

LiTai

Alucomex

AG BRASIL

Alucosuper

Alucomaxx

By Types:

Common Panels

Anti-fire Panels

Anti-bacteria Panels

Antistatic Panels

By Applications:

Building Curtain Wall

Interior Decoration

