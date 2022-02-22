2022-2027 Global and Regional Synthetic Paraffin Wax Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Synthetic Paraffin Wax market was valued at 5502.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Synthetic Paraffin Wax is a white or colorless soft solid derivable from petroleum, coal or oil shale that consists of a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules containing between twenty and forty carbon atoms.Synthetic Paraffin Wax are mainly classified into the following types: Fully Refined Wax, Semi-refined Wax and Others. Fully Refined Wax is the most widely used type which takes up about 44.2% of the total sales in 2018. Synthetic Paraffin Wax have wide range of applications, such as Candles, Food, etc. And Candles was the most widely used area which took up about 41.4% of the global total in 2018.

By Market Verdors:

CNPC

Exxon Mobile

Sinopec

Shell

Sasol

LUKOIL

PDVSA

Petrobras

ENI

Cepsa

MOL

Nippon Seiro

IGI

Calumet

Samir

HollyFrontier

Hansen & Rosenthal

By Types:

Fully Refined Wax

Semi Refined Wax

By Applications:

Candles

Food

Pyrotechnics

Fiberboard

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

