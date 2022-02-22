NewsTechnology

2022-2027 Global and Regional Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market was valued at 207.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.82% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

Industrial X-ray film is used in nondestructive testing (NDT). DNT means the X-ray bean inspects the integrity of industrial products or processes without damaging the items under observation.In terms of region, the largest segment of industrial X-ray film Market would be Asia-Pacific, with a market share of over 40% in 2019. The follower is Europe accounted for nearly 26% of global market. For the major players of industrial X-ray film, Agfa-Gevaert maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Followed by FUJIFILM, Tianjin Media Imaging Materials,Ashland,China Lucky Film Corp. The Top 5 players accounted for about 85% of the industrial X-ray film revenue market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

  • Agfa-Gevaert
  • FUJIFILM
  • Carestream Health
  • FOMA BOHEMIA
  • Ashland
  • Tianjin Media Imaging Materials
  • China Lucky Film Corp

By Types:

  • Non-Screen Type Films
  • Screen Type Films

By Applications:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Infrastructure
  • Power Generation

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) (Volume and Value) by Type

