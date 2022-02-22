2022-2027 Global and Regional PVDC Barrier Material Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global PVDC Barrier Material market was valued at 114.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/126217/global-regional-pvdc-barrier-material-market-2022-2027-931

Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Barrier Material was one of the first polymers to be commercialized. Due to low gas and vapor permeability, it is widely used in the manufacture of food and consumer goods packaging, as well as in areas where high resistance to moisture and aggressive medium is required.VDC (Vinylidene chloride) is the main raw material for the production of PVDC. PVDC contains PVDC resin and PVDC latex. PVDC resin occupied 84.30 % production share in 2015. PVDC are often applied in food packaging and wrap, pharmaceuticals packaging, unit packaging for hygiene and cosmetic products, sterilized medical packaging and other non-packaging applications, of which food packaging and wrap industry occupy the largest share. The production of PVDC increased from 173,900 MT in 2011 to 220,010 MT in 2015, with a CARG of nearly 5.85 %. The manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe and Japan. Dow is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 70,260 MT in 2015. The PVDC industry has a relatively high concentration and the top four occupied nearly 70% share in 2015. USA is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 33.84 % production share in 2015. The manufacture shares of China, Europe and Japan were 22.18%, 19.56% and 23.79%.

The consumption shares of China, Europe, USA and Japan were 28.60 %, 18.89 %, 23.18 % and 14.13 %. China is the main import region and USA is the main export region in 2015. The price of PVDC kept decreasing in 2015 owing to raw material price and market competition. The global average Ex-Work price and profit margin was at about 5146 USD/MT and 26.75% in 2015. The world PVDC production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The world PVDC production will increase at a growth rate of about 4.57 %. The main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe and Japan.

By Market Verdors:

Dow

Kureha

Asahi Kasei

Juhua Group

Solvay

Nantong SKT

Keguan Polymer

By Types:

PVDC resins

PVDC latex

By Applications:

Food Packaging and Wrap

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Unit Packaging for Hygiene and Cosmetic Products

Sterilized Medical Packaging

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/126217/global-regional-pvdc-barrier-material-market-2022-2027-931

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global PVDC Barrier Material Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global PVDC Barrier Material Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global PVDC Barrier Material Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global PVDC Barrier Material Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: PVDC Barrier Material Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global PVDC Barrier Material Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PVDC Barrier Material (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PVDC Barrier Material Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global PVDC Barrier Material Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PVDC Barrier Material (Volume and Value) by Application

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/