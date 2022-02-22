2022-2027 Global and Regional Sulfur Coated Urea Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Sulfur Coated Urea market was valued at 384.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sulfur Coated Urea (SCU) is a particle of urea enclosed within a sulfur coating. SCU fertilizers release nitrogen via water penetration through cracks and micropores in the coating. Once water penetrates through the coating, nitrogen release is rapid. The fertilizer may be sealed with wax to slow release. The size of fertilizer particles may also be varied in order to vary the time at which nitrogen release occurs.The major global producers of sulfur-coated urea are Turf Care, The Andersons, Everris, Sun Agro, Adfert, Hanfeng, ArgUniv Fert, Wanxin Fertilizer, Luyue Chemical and Luxi Chemical, among which Hanfeng leads the industry with a 21% market share.

By Market Verdors:

Turf Care

The Andersons

Everris

Sun Agro

Adfert

Hanfeng

ArgUniv Fert

Wanxin Fertilizer

Luyue Chemical

Luxi Chemical



By Types:

4 Week Release

4-6 Week Release

6-12 Week Release

12-16 Week Release

Above 16 Week Release

By Applications:

Agricultural Crops

Golf Courses

Commercial

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Sulfur Coated Urea Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Sulfur Coated Urea Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Sulfur Coated Urea Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Sulfur Coated Urea Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Sulfur Coated Urea Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Sulfur Coated Urea Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Sulfur Coated Urea (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Sulfur Coated Urea Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Sulfur Coated Urea Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sulfur Coated Urea (Volume and Value) by Application

