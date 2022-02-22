NewsTechnology

2022-2027 Global and Regional 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

1,3-Propanediol

The global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market was valued at 377.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

1,3-Propanediol is the organic compound with the formula CH2(CH2OH)2. This three-carbon diol is a colorless viscous liquid that is miscible with water.1,3-Propanediol is used in manufacture of polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) and others.PTT emerged as the leading application segment and accounted for 68.4% of total market volume in 2017. Industry shift towards replacing conventional polyesters by PTT is expected to remain a key driving factor for this segment over the forecast period. Polyurethane is expected to be one of the fastest growing application segment at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. Increasing PU penetration across automotive and construction industries is expected to drive the global market.

By Market Verdors:

  • Company A
  • Company B

By Types:

  • Bio-based PDO
  • Petrochemical based PDO

By Applications:

  • Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) (Volume and Value) by Application

