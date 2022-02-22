2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates market was valued at 144.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Developments in connected cars, increasingly sophisticated vehicle electronics and embedded systems all require constant software and firmware updates. Because it is unrealistic to regularly return vehicles to service centres, this has led to a significant development in Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates whichVisiongainassesses as reaching a value of$1.32bnin 2017.In terms of region, the global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to hold a prominent share of the global market due to high vehicle production in the region. The market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. GDP of countries in Latin America is expanding at a significant growth rate. Moreover, increase in the number of production plants for passenger and commercial vehicles due to high demand for these vehicles and presence of rapidly expanding economies such as Mexico and Brazil are anticipated to drive the market in the region. The light commercial vehicles sub-segment of the market in North America is expanding at substantial pace due to extensive usage of these vehicles to transport daily goods in the region.

By Market Verdors:

Bosch

Continental

HARMAN International

Delphi

Airbiquity

ATS Advanced Telematic Systems

By Types:

SOTA

FOTA

By Applications:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Cars

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Up

