2022-2027 Global and Regional Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market was valued at 1399.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a polymer made up of alternating sulfur atoms and phenylene rings in a para substitution pattern. It offers a unique combination of properties and a cost/performance balance unmatched by other engineering thermoplastics. Key properties include thermal stability, dimensional stability, chemical resistance and inherent flame retardancy. It is widely used in electric & electronic field, automobile industry, industrial field and aerospace field.In the global polyphenylthioether(PPS) market, the production of polyphenylthioether(PPS) is evenly distributed in the United States, China, Japan, and South Korea. Among them, it is the largest producer and will maintain the same status in the coming years. In 2015, Japan`s market share in the global production market was close to 48 per cent. Worldwide, the top five manufacturers of polyphenylthioether(PPS) are Torre, sowe, DIC, Silanis and SK chemicals. The world`s top five companies accounted for nearly 57 per cent of global production in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Toray

Solvay

DIC

Celanese

SK Chemical

Kureha

Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd

Tosoh

Toyobo

Ko Yo Chemical

Letian Plastics

Lumena New Materials

By Types:

Linear Type

Cross-linked Type

By Applications:

Electric and Electronic Field

Automobile Industrial

Industrial Field

Aerospace Field

