2022-2027 Global and Regional Parcel Sorting System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Parcel Sorting System market was valued at 1164.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The asia-pacific region was the largest market owner of parcel sorting systems in 2018, with a market share of 42%, followed by Europe and North America, with market shares of 26% and 23%, respectively.In terms of application, it has the largest revenue in the logistics industry in recent years, ranked 2nd and 3rd in e-commerce and airport respectively, and its market share in 2018 is 31%, 27% and 19% respectively. Due to different strategies, the market share gap keeps widening.Over the next seven years, we expect global revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 13%.At present, the quantity of goods of e-commerce has been increasing exponentially. The general management mode has been unable to correctly manage e-commerce warehouses, and the working speed of workers is far from keeping up with the market demand.The emergence of automatic sorting system is very clever to help e-commerce solve this big problem.The biggest advantage of the automatic sorting system is the automatic operation mode. Different from manual work, the automatic sorting system is more accurate and efficient, and its automatic operation mode can operate 24 hours a day.In the future, e-commerce industry will have a large number of demand for automatic sorting system, and the development prospect of automatic sorting system will be better and better.In this report, there are two types of parcel sorting system: horizontal cross belt sorting machine and vertical cross belt sorting machine.Horizontal cross-belt sorters are the main type of parcel sorting system, accounting for 68% of the global market share in 2018.The technology of parcel sorting system has been relatively mature, new enterprises cannot surpass the reputation and design of existing famous brands in a short time, and the technical and capital barriers in this industry are relatively high.The team therefore recommends that new entrants be carefully considered before entering the field.With the continuous development of science and technology, parcel sorting system will present the following characteristics in the future.Greatly reduce labor intensity, improve efficiency;Accurate sorting, few errors;Easy to assemble, with the characteristics of flexible layout, convenient maintenance, low cost advantages.With the implementation of the “area” initiative, the international competition, the development of logistics industry in China faces enormous challenges, in order to cope with the challenges, the domestic relevant departments and enterprises are also actively, using high technology content of facilities of logistics operations, will need more than two months of original international logistics distribution shortened from a week.But with the development of logistics industry in our country, the industry and consumers for the logistics service level and quality requirements also more and more high, this requires the sorting link of the logistics industry is more and more high quality, at the same time for sorting device selection requirement also gradually improve, from the original only look at to consider sorting equipment system efficiency, safety, environmental protection, maintenance and operation factors such as noise, power consumption, the application scope of automatic sorting system will be more and more widely.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6902189/global-regional-parcel-sorting-system-2022-2027-602

By Market Verdors:

Vanderlande

Honeywell

Siemens

BEUMER

Interroll

Fives

Dematic

Bastian Solutions,

Murata machinery

Okura Nikko Hotels

Invata Intralogistics

GIEICOM

OMH

Better Convey

By Types:

Horizontal Cross – band Sorting Machine

Vertical Sross – band Sorting Machine

By Applications:

Logistics

Electronic Commerce

Airport

Medical

Food & beverage

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-regional-parcel-sorting-system-2022-2027-602-6902189

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Parcel Sorting System Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Parcel Sorting System Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Parcel Sorting System Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Parcel Sorting System Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Parcel Sorting System Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Parcel Sorting System Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Parcel Sorting System (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Parcel Sorting System Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Parcel Sorting System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Parcel Sorting System (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Parce

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414