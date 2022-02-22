2022-2027 Global and Regional Fucoidan Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Fucoidan market was valued at 2.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fucoidan, present in brown algae just like hondawara, was discovered in 1913 by Professor Kylin of Uppsala University in Sweden as a source of sliminess of kombu. Initially named fucoijin, the substance subsequently became known as fucoidan based on the international naming convention on sugars.Fucoidan is a specific source of sliminess only found in brown algae such as kombu, wakame (mekabu) and mozuku, and a type of water-soluble dietary fiber. Chemically, fucoidan is a high-molecular polysaccharide whose main constituent is sulfated fucose. In addition to fucose, the saccharide chain that constitutes fucoidan also includes galactose, mannose, xylose and uronic acid. The name fucoidan does not represent substances of a given structure, but it is a general term that refers to high-molecular polysaccharides whose main constituent is fucose. Asia is the largest consumption region. In 2017, it consumed 6751 kg fucoidan. China and Japan are separately the first and second largest consumption country in Asia. In 2017, China consumed 38.54% of Asia total fucoidan. USA is another large consumption country globally. In 2017, USA consumed 5248 Kg fucoidan, which take a share of 36.32%.

By Market Verdors:

Kanehide

Kamerycah

Takara

Yaizu Suisankagaku

FMC

Fucoidan Force

Seaherb

Haerim Fucoidan

Marinova

FucoHiQ

Jeezao

Qingdao Rongde

By Types:

Powder Type

Capsule Type

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Health Care Products

Cosmetics

