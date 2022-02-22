2022-2027 Global and Regional Boron Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Boron market was valued at 2168.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Boron was named for the mineral borax, thought to come from the Persian name burah for that mineral. Boron minerals, mainly borax, were traded over a thousand years ago, when sheep, camel and yak caravans brought borax from desert salt beds in Persia and Tibet to India and the Arab countries. There it was used mainly in making glass. The major ores of boron are a small number of borate (boron oxide) minerals, including ulexite (NaCaB5O9.8H2O), borax (Na2B4O5(OH)4.8H2O), colemanite (Ca2B6O11.5H2O) and kernite (Na2B4O6(OH)2.3H2O).

These minerals form when boron-bearing waters percolate into inland desert lakes and evaporate, leaving layers of borates, chlorides, and sulfates. These minerals are referred to as evaporite minerals. Very large deposits of evaporite boron minerals are found in the United States (especially California), Turkey, Chile and Argentina. Less-important deposits occur in Iran (formerly called Persia), and elsewhere. Boron is widely used in glass industry, ceramics industry, agriculture industry, detergents industry as well as other industry. Among those applications, demand from the glass industry is the largest. In 2017, about 48.58% boron went into the glass industry, while ceramic industry held 19.18% consumption globally.

By Market Verdors:

Eti Maden

Rio Tinto

Searles Valley Minerals

Minera Santa Rita

Borax Argentina

Quiborax

By Types:

Salt Lake Source

Mine Source

By Applications:

Glass

Ceramics

Agriculture

Detergents

