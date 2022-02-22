2022-2027 Global and Regional Corrugated Plastic Board Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Corrugated Plastic Board market was valued at 2424.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Corrugated plastic is usually made from polypropylene which is capable of being recycled. Fluted (corrugated) Polypropylene (PP) sheet, a polyolefin product, is a lightweight, material known for its versatility across many industries and applications. Fluted PP is used in Graphic Arts, Packaging, Agriculture, Automotive and Industrial markets. Common applications include signage, trade show and retail display, binding/stationary, crates, as separators or liners in packaging, vehicle trunk liners, and more. Sturdy, reusable, recyclable, returnable, waterproof fluted polypropylene shipping containers are superior to corrugated paper.

Polypropylene offers good resistance to chemical or acid attacks and has low moisture absorption and superior electrical insulation.The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as graphic arts and signage, packaging and storage, agriculture, automotive, building and construction and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas` prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The market for Corrugated Plastic Board is highly fragmented with major players such as Coroplast (Inteplast ), Primex Plastics, Karton, SIMONA, DS Smith, Distriplast, Sangeeta , Northern Ireland Plastics, Zibo Kelida Plastic, Tah Hsin Industrial, Twinplast, Plastflute, Creabuild, Corex Plastics and so on. There are many small companies in this market. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The uses corrugated plastic board are put to demonstrate its fantastic versatility. New uses are being identified almost every day. Demand for corrugated plastic is sure to grow, but as many of the plastics used are dependent on crude oil, the raw material costs are subject to the fluctuations (and inevitable growth) of oil prices. This may prove to be a controlling factor. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions` unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Coroplast (Inteplast )

Primex Plastics

Karton

SIMONA

DS Smith

Distriplast

Sangeeta

Northern Ireland Plastics

Zibo Kelida Plastic

Tah Hsin Industrial

Twinplast

Plastflute

Creabuild

Corex Plastics

By Types:

Polypropylene Type

Polyethylene Type

By Applications:

Graphic Arts and Signage

Packaging and Storage

Agriculture

Automotive

Building and Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Corrugated Plastic Board Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Corrugated Plastic Board (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

