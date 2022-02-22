Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market was valued at 27.34 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.21% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) is a compound semiconductor: a mixture of two elements, Gallium (Ga) and Arsenic (As). Gallium is a byproduct of the melting of other metals, notably aluminum and zinc, and is rarer than gold. Arsenic is not rare, but it is poisonous.For industry structure analysis, the GaAs industry is highly concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production and consumption area of GaAs, also the leader in the whole industry. Europe, Japan and USA also produce large amount of GaAs per year. Regionally, GaAs suppliers are concentrated in Europe, USA, China, Japan and Taiwan. Leading suppliers in this industry are Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, China Crystal Technologies, and Shenzhou Crystal Technology. GaAs can be classified based on its production method. In 2016, VGF Grown GaAs takes 62.93% share of global market, while LEC Grown GaAs takes share of 26.97%.

By Market Verdors:

Freiberger Compound Materials

AXT

Sumitomo Electric

China Crystal Technologies

Shenzhou Crystal Technology

Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials

Yunnan Germanium

DOWA Electronics Materials

II-VI Incorporated

IQE Corporation

Wafer Technology

By Types:

LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs

By Applications:

Wireless Communication

Optoelectronic Devices

