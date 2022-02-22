LiDAR technology Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global LiDAR technology market was valued at 1446.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lidar is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with pulsed laser light and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3-D representations of the target. The name lidar, now used as an acronym of light detection and ranging (sometimes light imaging, detection, and ranging), was originally a portmanteau of light and radar. Lidar sometimes is called laser scanning and 3-D scanning, with terrestrial, airborne, and mobile applications.Increasing usage of drones across various applications, such as aerospace and defense, agriculture, and forestry, is a major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, rising investments in R&D of self-driven cars in the automotive sector are expected to positively impact the market. LiDAR or Light imaging, detection, and ranging system, has always been synonymous with automotive technology. The escalating demand for driverless cars is providing the automobile industry with ample opportunities to embed LiDAR in their systems. Massive investments from venture capitalists and the flurry of partnerships and acquisitions happening in the LiDAR domain hints on the size of this burgeoning market. Attributed to the rising demand for driverless cars, and the increasing application of LiDAR in engineering projects, the investments in LiDAR market is accelerating at an exponential pace. Increasing defense expenditure in Asia Pacific is expected to grow the market in region over the forecast period. North America is expected to lead the market, pursued by Europe in following years.

By Market Verdors:

Airborne Hydrography

Applied Imagery

Zephir LiDAR

Lesophere

Avent LiDAR Technology

Grind GIS

Valedyne

DEWI

Geonica

Kintech Engineering

Teledyne Optech

Leica Geosystems

By Types:

Aerial Lidar

Ground-based Lidar

Mobile Lidar

Uav Lidar

By Applications:

Coastal

Transportation

Forestry

Infrastructure

Defense and Aerospace

Transmission Lines

Flood Mapping

Exploration

Driverless Cars

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global LiDAR technology Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global LiDAR technology Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global LiDAR technology Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global LiDAR technology Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: LiDAR technology Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global LiDAR technology Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global LiDAR technology (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global LiDAR technology Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global LiDAR technology Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LiDAR technology (Volume and Value) by Application

