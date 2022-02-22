LV and MV Switchgear Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global LV and MV Switchgear market was valued at 5836.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

In general, switchgears are the switching devices that form the backbone of modern electrical distribution systems. According to IEC 60947, switchgears with rated voltages up to 1000 V ac and 1500 V dc are termed as low voltage (LV) switchgear, and medium voltage (MV) switchgear is ranged from 1000V ac rating up to 36 KV and 40.5 KV in term of IEC 62271. Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the LV and MV Switchgear market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 10.28 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 9.05 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.73 percent revenue share.

By Market Verdors:

Schneider

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Mitsubishi

Fuji

HYUNDAI

Toshiba

SENTEG

Hyosung

MEIDENSHA

CHINT

Changshu Switchgear

XD

Wecome

TGOOD

HEAG

CTCS

Sunrise

SHVS

By Types:

Low Voltage Switchgear

Medium Voltage Switchgear

By Applications:

Residential

Infrastructure & Utilities

Energy

Industries

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global LV and MV Switchgear Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: LV and MV Switchgear Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear (Volume and Value) by Application

