Submarine Sensors Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Submarine Sensors market was valued at 216.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Submarine sensors have grown to be an integral part of the defense sector in the recent years. Submarine sensors have witnessed significant growth during last two decade owing to increased usage of submarines by naval agencies across the world to address their intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, (ISR) and communication requirements. The advances in acoustic sensor technology have positively contributed to the growth of the submarine sensors market. Consequently, the adoption of submarine sensor is growing rapidly in applications ranging from marine environmental monitoring to underwater communication. Moreover, the paradigm shift towards the adoption of acoustic sensors and sonar sensors is anticipated to result in healthy growth of submarine sensor market around the globe.Naval agencies across the world are increasingly using?submarines?to address their intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and communication requirements. This has accelerated the development efforts towards increasing the stealth potential of submarine platforms so that these remain undetectable. The growing investments in acquiring enhanced?sensorsand combat systems for attack submarines in countries such as the US, Russia, China, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, and the UK are majorly driving the?submarine sensors?market. The advances in?acoustic sensor technology, which result in the strengthening of the FOAS technology, will positively contribute to the growth of the submarine sensors market globally during the forecast period. APAC occupies the largest market share in the market and continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The territorial disputes over the South China Sea have increased maritime conflicts and encouraged neighboring countries to improve their naval competences to enforce their sovereignty and jurisdiction claims. The rise in procurement of new and advanced submarines that can improve the undersea?warfare?capabilities of regional naval forces by countries such as China, India, and Australia will boost the market for submarine sensors in the region.

By Market Verdors:

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Ducommun

Safran Electronics & Defense

By Types:

Simulation Submarine Sensors

Digital Submarine Sensors

By Applications:

Detection of Oil Resources

Water Environment Monitoring

Underwater Species Protection

