Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor market was valued at 1229.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitors are devices used for treating severe brain injury by recording the pressure (swelling) inside different areas of the brain. This devise segment is growing rapidly due to increase in number of cases related to neurological disorders, along with technology advancement and awareness about different types of treatment in the market. Other factors leading to the increasing growth of the device market includes increase cases of sleep disorders, brain disorders autoimmune disease and depression cases in the present generation.The global intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor market is majorly segmented on the basis of techniques, methods and application. Based on techniques, market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive ICP monitoring. Based on methods used in screening these are classified into intra-ventricular catheter, subdural screw and epidural sensor. Further on the basis of application the market is again classified into traumatic brain injury, intra-cerebral hemorrhage, meningitis and others.

By Market Verdors:

Medtronic

Compumedics

Natus Medical Incorporated

Integra LifeSciences

Codman & Shurtleff

Raumedic

Vittamed

By Types:

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By Applications:

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intra-Cerebral Hemorrhage

Meningitis

