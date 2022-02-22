2022-2027 Global and Regional Optical Fibers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Optical Fibers market was valued at 1064.34 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fiber optics is the technology used to transmit information as pulses of light through strands of fiber made of glass or plastic over long distances.Optical fibers are about the diameter of a strand of human hair and when bundled into a fiber-optic cable, they`re capable of transmitting more data over longer distances and faster than other mediums. Fiber optics has been used in the medical industry for years.

The physical characteristics of fiber make it a natural choice for many different applications. Commonly used for illumination, flexible image bundles, light conductors, flexible light guides, laser delivery systems, and equipment interconnects, fiber optics provide a very compact, flexible conduit for light or data delivery in equipment, surgical, and instrumentation applications. Traditional medical fiber optic applications include light therapy, x-ray imaging, ophthalmic lasers, lab and clinical diagnostics, dental hand pieces, surgical and diagnostic instrumentation, endoscopy, surgical microscopy, and a wide range of equipment and instrument illumination.

Fiber Optics are mainly classified into the following types: Single-Mode Optical Fiber and Multi-Mode Optical Fiber. Single-Mode Optical Fiber is the most widely used type which took up about 98 % of the total in 2019. Fiber Optics have wide range of applications, such as IT and Telecoms, Medical, Robotics, etc. And IT and Telecoms was the most widely used area which took up about 83% of the global total in 2019.

APAC is the largest region of Fiber Optics in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 52% the global market in 2019, while Americas and Europe were about 26%, 16%. Prysmian, Hentong, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, Futong, Sumitomo, Tongding Optic-Electronic, CommScope, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Fiber Optics market. Top 5 took up more than 40% of the global market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Prysmian

Hentong

Furukawa

Corning

YOFC

Futong

Sumitomo

Tongding Optic-Electronic

CommScope

STL

FiberHome

Jiangsu Etern

ZTT

Fasten

Nexans

LS Cable and System

By Types:

Multi-Mode Fiber Optics

Single-Mode Fiber Optics

By Applications:

IT and Telecoms

Medical

Robotics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Optical Fibers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Optical Fibers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Optical Fibers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Optical Fibers Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Optical Fibers Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Optical Fibers Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Optical Fibers (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Optical Fibers Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Optical Fibers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Optical Fibers (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Optical Fibers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

