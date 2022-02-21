2022-2027 Global and Regional Welded Metal Bellow Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Welded Metal Bellow market was valued at 245.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Welded Metal Bellow are manufactured by welding a number of individually formed diaphragms to each other. The comparison between the two bellows types generally centers on cost and performance. Hydro formed bellows generally have a high tooling cost, but, when mass-produced, may have a lower piece price. However, hydro formed bellows have lower performance characteristics due to relatively thick walls and high stiffness. Welded metal bellows are produced with a lower initial tooling cost and maintain higher performance characteristics.

The drawback of welded bellows is the reduced metal strength at weld joints, caused by the high temperature of welding.Welded Metal Bellow industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in North America and Europe. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 30.90% of the total value of global Welded Metal Bellow in 2015. KSM USA is the world leading manufacturer in global Welded Metal Bellow market with the market share of 7.89% in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

KSM USA

BOA Group

Technetics

AESSEAL

Senior Aerospace Metal Bellows

Metalflex

Duraflex

MIRAPRO

Flex-A-Seal

Hyspan

Weldmac

Bellows Tech

By Types:

Stainless Steel Bellows

High Nickel Alloys

By Applications:

High Vacuum Seals

Leak-Free Motion Feedthroughs

Flexible Joints

Volume Compensators, Accumulators

Pressure and Temperature Actuators

