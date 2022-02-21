Agricultural Inoculants Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report
The global Agricultural Inoculants market was valued at 4854.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Agricultural inoculants are formulations containing one or more beneficial microorganism strains, (or species) which help in plant growth and development, directly or indirectly. These microorganisms consume several elements from soil as food sources and excrete these into more available materials for plants.At present, in North America, the whole agricultural inoculants industry is generally at a more advanced level. The highest value-added of agricultural inoculants industry is R & D. This part is captured by US, Canada brand owner. The world`s largest production area is concentrated in North America. North America is a major agricultural inoculants region. It is estimated that about 40% of agricultural inoculants worldwide is made in North America. Followed by South America, take about 30% production market shares.
By Market Verdors:
- Novozymes A/S
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Advanced Biological Marketing
- Verdesian Life Sciences
- Brettyoung
- Bayer Cropscience
- BioSoja
- Rizobacter
- KALO
- Loveland Products
- Mycorrhizal
- Premier Tech
- Leading Bio-agricultural
- Xitebio Technologies
- Agnition
- Horticultural Alliance
- New Edge Microbials
- Legume Technology
- Syngenta
- AMMS
- Alosca Technologies
- Groundwork BioAg
- Zhongnong Fuyuan
By Types:
- Seed Inoculants
- Soil Inoculants
By Applications:
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Cereals & Grains
- Fruits & Vegetables
