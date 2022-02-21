2022-2027 Global and Regional Sodium Fluorosilicate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Sodium Fluorosilicate market was valued at 13.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sodium fluorosilicate appears as white crystal, crystalline powder or colorless hexagonal crystals. It is odorless and tasteless. Its relative density is 2.68; it has moisture absorption capability. It can be dissolved in a solvent such as ethyl ether but insoluble in alcohol. The solubility in acid is greater than that in water. It can be decomposed in alkaline solution, generating sodium fluoride and silica. After searing (300 ), it is decomposed into sodium fluoride and silicon tetrafluoride. It is poisonous.At present, as a by-product, most manufacturers of sodium fluorosilicate are located in China. At present, the Chinese government is closing inefficient excess capacity. At the same time, some large manufacturers are building new production lines. In the future, the merger and integration between companies will be the mainstream trend of market development. In the past five years, the price of sodium fluorosilicate was low due to fierce competition. In the last two years, sodium fluorosilicate began to rebound due to environmental pressure and rising raw material prices. Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for sodium fluorosilicate. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

By Market Verdors:

KC Industries

Prayon SA

Derivados delFlúorDDF

Kailin

Fluorine Industry Environmental

DFD Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Sinochem Yunlong

Xinfudi Keji

Hubei Yihua Chemical

Heqi

HML

Fengyuan Group

Xuda Chemical

By Types:

97%-99% Purity

99% Purity

By Applications:

Enamel Industry

Glass Industry

Cement Additives

Refractory Material

Fluoride Chemical

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Sodium Fluorosilicate Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Sodium Fluorosilicate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sodium Fluorosilicate (Volume and Value) by Application

