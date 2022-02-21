2022-2027 Global and Regional Bentonite Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Bentonite market was valued at 102.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The name bentonite was first suggested in 1898 for clay hosted by the Benton Shale in Wyoming. It was initially described as clay formed by the alteration of volcanic ash, but the most widely used commercial definition is that bentonite is clay consisting essentially of smectite minerals (usually montmorillonite) regardless of occurrence or origin. Most economic bentonite deposits are of Cretaceous age or younger and associated with marine shale and marl (Wyoming), calcareous sands and marls (Morocco), carbonaceous shales and coal (South Africa), sandstone and conglomerate (Australia), dacitic pyroclastics and tuffs (Milos), andesite (China) or rhyolite and obsidian/perlite (China and Mozambique). United States is the largest producer and consumer, due to its rich reserves and strong demnd of bentonite.

In North America, the market concentration in very high, most of bentonite is concentrated in Wyoming and developed by few manufacturers like Amcol, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Wyo-Ben Inc, Black Hills Bentonite and Tolsa Group (acquired the assets of U.S. Bentonite in the end of 2014). In Europe, Greece, Fracne, Italy, Slovakia, Netherlands, UK, Russia and Germany are the major producers, and the market is dominated by few players like Imerys (S&B), Clariant, Bentonite Company LLC (Russia), Laviosa Minerals SpA, LKAB Minerals and Tolsa Group etc. In Asia-Pacific, the market concentration is low, the manufacturing bases are mainly distributed in China, India, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, and the market is dominated by lots of small and medium-sized manufacturers, like Ashapura and Star Bentonite Group in India; Huawei Bentonite, Fenghong New Material, Chang`an Renheng, Liufangzi Bentonite and Ningcheng Tianyu in China; These manufacturers mainly supply the low-end products, low added-value, low price and fierce competition. In addition, the giants like Amcol, Imerys (S&B) and Clariant, have entered the Asia-Pacific market, through acquisition or joint venture.

By Market Verdors:

Amcol(US)

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)

Wyo-Ben Inc(US)

Black Hills Bentonite(US)

Tolsa Group (Spain)

Imerys (S&B) (France)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

Laviosa Minerals SpA (Italy)

LKAB Minerals (Netherlands)

Ashapura (India)

Star Bentonite Group (India)

Kunimine Industries (Japan)

Huawei Bentonite (China)

Fenghong New Material (China)

Changan Renheng (China)

Liufangzi Bentonite (China)

Bentonit Uniao (Brazil)

Castiglioni Pes y Cia (Argentina)

Canbensan (Turkey)

Ayd?n Bentonit (Turkey)

KarBen (Turkey)

G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa)

Ningcheng Tianyu (China)

By Types:

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite

By Applications:

Molding Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Agriculture

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Bentonite Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Bentonite Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Bentonite Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Bentonite Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Bentonite Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Bentonite Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Bentonite (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Bentonite Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Bentonite Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bentonite (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Bentonite Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

