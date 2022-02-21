Global Psoriasis Treatment Market To Be Driven By Robust Research And Development (R&D) For The Development Of An Effective Treatment Method In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Psoriasis Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global psoriasis treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like drug classes, types, routes of administration, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 21.9 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.23%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 37.20 Billion

The global market for psoriasis treatment is being driven by the rising incidences of psoriasis making it a critical global issue, hence augmenting the demand for an effective treatment. According to the World Health Organisation, the reported prevalence of psoriasis in countries range from between 0.09% to 11.4%. Thus, robust investments towards the development of advanced treatment to control the spread of psoriasis disease is aiding the market growth of psoriasis treatment.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Psoriasis refers to a common inflammatory condition in which skin cells build up and form scales and itchy, dry patches. Treatment such as topical ointments, light therapy, and medication aims to remote scales and stop the robust growth of skin cells.

On the basis of drug class, the market can be divided into:

TNF Inhibitors

Interleukins

Others

Based on type, the market can be categorised into:

Plaque Psoriasis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Others

The market, based on administration, can be segmented into:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be classified into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth in the global market for psoriasis treatment is being driven by the unawareness regarding the origin of the disease. As a result, robust research and development (R&D) about the cause, potential effects, and effective treatments is expected to have a significant influence over the growth of the market. In addition to this, favourable government measures such as reimbursement schemes, subsidised treatments, and other thoughtful measures are also expected to boost the market growth. A combination of topical and systematic therapies to reduce the effects of psoriasis in a lifelong treatment, aimed at remission, is thus driving the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Merc and Co., Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

